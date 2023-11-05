Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 69,699 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.79% of Nova worth $94,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 1,593.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 34.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Nova by 109.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova Trading Up 1.4 %

Nova stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.41. The stock had a trading volume of 209,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,176. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.25. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $131.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $122.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million. Nova had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 24.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVMI. Benchmark lifted their target price on Nova from $106.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nova

Nova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.