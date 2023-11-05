NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Position Reduced by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Permian Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,142,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,483,000 after purchasing an additional 64,942 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,899,000 after buying an additional 891,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NRG stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -19.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

