Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,675 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Nucor worth $84,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 101,409.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,989,000 after buying an additional 1,644,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after buying an additional 1,597,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,889,000 after buying an additional 1,048,657 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,537. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.46 and a one year high of $182.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.47.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

