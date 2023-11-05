Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,312 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.81 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.