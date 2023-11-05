Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 14.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 11.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 620,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of GH stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.96. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $137.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 427.89% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $69,253.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.