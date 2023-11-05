Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 11.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 52,761 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 5.8% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 339,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 604,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after acquiring an additional 45,053 shares during the period. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIDS. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

In other news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 2,610 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $99,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,452 shares in the company, valued at $591,039. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.41 million, a P/E ratio of 298.56 and a beta of 0.94. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

