Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $528,736,000 after acquiring an additional 179,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,983,000 after acquiring an additional 347,833 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $162.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.79. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,822 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.95.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

