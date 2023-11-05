Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1,537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.25.

PEN opened at $197.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.10 and a beta of 0.58. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.76 and a 52 week high of $348.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total transaction of $2,086,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $142,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,134,151.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,096 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,381 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

