Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $100,979,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $59,302,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1,609.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,870,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,902,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,776 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 171,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $2,548,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,274,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,895,110.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 171,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $2,548,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,274,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,895,110.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $313,030,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at $562,924,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,851,987 shares of company stock valued at $315,762,280. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 4.47. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.