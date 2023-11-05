Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Vicor by 51.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vicor by 109.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Vicor by 132.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 31.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vicor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of VICR stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55.

Vicor Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.