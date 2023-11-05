Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,579 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.78. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $25,067.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,015.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $25,067.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,015.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,494.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,715 shares of company stock valued at $6,530,739 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

