Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 490 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 158.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 24.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $59.77 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $89,293.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $89,293.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,881 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Stories

