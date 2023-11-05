Oak Ridge Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of IUSG stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.53.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
