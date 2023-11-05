OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:OTEC) versus STERIS (NYSE:STE) Head to Head Survey

OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Free Report) and STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of OceanTech Acquisitions I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of STERIS shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.0% of OceanTech Acquisitions I shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of STERIS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OceanTech Acquisitions I and STERIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanTech Acquisitions I N/A N/A -2.17% STERIS 2.35% 13.75% 7.73%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanTech Acquisitions I N/A N/A $1.97 million N/A N/A STERIS $4.96 billion 4.33 $107.03 million $1.22 178.06

This table compares OceanTech Acquisitions I and STERIS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than OceanTech Acquisitions I.

Risk and Volatility

OceanTech Acquisitions I has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STERIS has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OceanTech Acquisitions I and STERIS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanTech Acquisitions I 0 0 0 0 N/A STERIS 0 2 3 0 2.60

STERIS has a consensus target price of $242.60, suggesting a potential upside of 11.68%. Given STERIS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe STERIS is more favorable than OceanTech Acquisitions I.

Summary

STERIS beats OceanTech Acquisitions I on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanTech Acquisitions I

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services. It also provides capital equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; preventive maintenance programs and repair services; instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance services; and custom process improvement consulting and outsourced instrument sterile processing services. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers through a network of approximately 50 contract sterilization and laboratory facilities. The Life Sciences segment designs, manufactures and sells consumable products, such as formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier, sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. This segment also offers equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; and preventive maintenance programs and repair services. The Dental segment provides hand and electric-powered dental instruments, infection control products, conscious sedation, personal protective equipment, and water quality products for dental suite. The company serves its products and services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

