Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives $51.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

ODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Oddity Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised Oddity Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Oddity Tech from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of ODD opened at $27.52 on Friday. Oddity Tech has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.54.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oddity Tech will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,218,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

