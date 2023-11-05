Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Director Sells $78,200.00 in Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 943,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,686.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, October 31st, Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $301,250.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $310,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $116,200.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $140,400.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $843,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 4,084.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on OLMA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Olema Pharmaceuticals

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.