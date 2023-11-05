Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLO. StockNews.com began coverage on OLO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get OLO alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OLO

OLO Price Performance

Insider Transactions at OLO

OLO opened at $5.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $940.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.24. OLO has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 42,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $260,852.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 595,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $54,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,884.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 42,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $260,852.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 595,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,581 shares of company stock valued at $725,006. Company insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of OLO by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of OLO by 485.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.