Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average is $84.90. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

