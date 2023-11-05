ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,973,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,010 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for about 1.0% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of ON Semiconductor worth $186,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.25. 11,674,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,054,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.98.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Citigroup increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ON

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.