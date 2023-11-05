ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect ONE Group Hospitality to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.41 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 20.19%. On average, analysts expect ONE Group Hospitality to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.25. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

