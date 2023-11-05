OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 6.33% of OneWater Marine worth $36,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth $258,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at $1,799,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 9.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at $5,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded OneWater Marine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

ONEW stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $39.15.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by ($1.43). OneWater Marine had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $594.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.55 million. Analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Schraudenbach acquired 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,877.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,141.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Schraudenbach acquired 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,877.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,141.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,567.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 580,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,777,261.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,902 shares of company stock worth $292,372. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.