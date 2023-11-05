Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 8,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 434,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Onfolio Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65.

Get Onfolio alerts:

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Onfolio had a negative net margin of 273.40% and a negative return on equity of 8,169.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Onfolio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onfolio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onfolio Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONFO Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Onfolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.