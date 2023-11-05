OPKO Health (OPK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.97 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 24.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OPKO Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPKO Health Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,681,694 shares in the company, valued at $369,254,316.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,500. Corporate insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 34.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 48.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

See Also

