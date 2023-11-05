OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth about $503,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 284,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 392,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.01. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. Analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

