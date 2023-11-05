Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.25%. The company had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.38 million. On average, analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Orion Energy Systems Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of OESX stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $34.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.02.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OESX. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
