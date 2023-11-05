Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.35

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.35 and traded as high as $23.22. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 24,850 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORRF

Orrstown Financial Services Price Performance

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $241.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 152,350.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 130.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 26.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.