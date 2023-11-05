Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 96.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $785.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

