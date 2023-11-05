Paltalk (PALT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 19.62%.
Paltalk Stock Performance
NASDAQ PALT opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.65. Paltalk has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.
About Paltalk
Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.
