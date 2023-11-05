Paltalk (PALT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 19.62%.

Paltalk Stock Performance

NASDAQ PALT opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.65. Paltalk has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

Institutional Trading of Paltalk

About Paltalk

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paltalk by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paltalk by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paltalk by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paltalk during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paltalk during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

