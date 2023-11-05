Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 195 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.09.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $77.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.