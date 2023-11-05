Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,722 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.55. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,008 shares of company stock worth $436,037 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

