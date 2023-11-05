Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Workday by 1,367.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares during the period. Alta Park Capital LP increased its position in Workday by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 160,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $218.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of -455.02, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.21 and a 200 day moving average of $218.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $252.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.12.

View Our Latest Report on Workday

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.