Parallel Advisors LLC Has $546,000 Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SONY opened at $87.42 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. Benchmark started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

