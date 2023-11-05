Parallel Advisors LLC Has $709,000 Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Landstar System by 59.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $170.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.91 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.59.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

