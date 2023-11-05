Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $442.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $425.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

