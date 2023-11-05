Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,651 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.86%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

