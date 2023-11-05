Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $104.28 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $118.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.12.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.35.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

