Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,057,000 after buying an additional 864,824 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $89,331,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Diageo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,830,000 after buying an additional 313,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DEO opened at $159.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.39. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $146.60 and a 52-week high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.53) to GBX 2,950 ($35.90) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.43) to GBX 4,440 ($54.03) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($46.85) to GBX 3,800 ($46.24) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

