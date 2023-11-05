Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $5,445,000. Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $119.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.54. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $138.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

