Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,209 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 387.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $130,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $127.27 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $89.86 and a 1 year high of $136.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.