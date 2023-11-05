Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 508 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 229.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 202.6% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 99,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $25,324.91. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $25,324.91. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,912 shares of company stock worth $18,596,893 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA opened at $77.53 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.94.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.02.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

