Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 8,680 Shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

NASDAQ:UTWO opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $49.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a boost from US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

