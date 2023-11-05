Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,500,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,837,000 after purchasing an additional 510,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,332,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $697,471,000 after acquiring an additional 62,134 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,131,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $125.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.77. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $111.94 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

