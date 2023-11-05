Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,284 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Parsons worth $134,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Parsons by 56.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parsons by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,684,000 after acquiring an additional 108,784 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the first quarter worth about $61,796,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Parsons by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Parsons by 62.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,765,000 after acquiring an additional 366,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of Parsons stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $61.62. The company had a trading volume of 954,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

