Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Trading Up 12.5%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 38,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 111,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Pasithea Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

Institutional Trading of Pasithea Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Free Report) by 104.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for Central Nervous System disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Clinics. The company provides business support services to anti-depression clinics, entities, and registered healthcare providers.

