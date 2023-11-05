Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Lowered to $190.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $320.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $399.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $275.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,551,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Paycom Software by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

