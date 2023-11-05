Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $714.40

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 714.40 ($8.69) and traded as high as GBX 762 ($9.27). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 752.50 ($9.16), with a volume of 570,640 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.60) to GBX 1,090 ($13.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pennon Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 965.83 ($11.75).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 645.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 713.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,263.89, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

