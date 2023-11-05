Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Pennpetro Energy Plc (LON:PPP – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02). 9,763,154 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 946% from the average session volume of 932,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88 ($0.02).

Pennpetro Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 699.01, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.30.

Pennpetro Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases covering an area of 2,500 acres located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pennpetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennpetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.