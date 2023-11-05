PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth increased its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $166.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,063,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,680,513. The stock has a market cap of $229.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.58 and its 200 day moving average is $180.42.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Argus dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

