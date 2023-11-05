PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.1% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.9% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 288,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,508,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 478.1% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after buying an additional 149,279 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $14,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,063,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,680,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.58 and a 200 day moving average of $180.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

