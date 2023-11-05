Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,381 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $46,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40,640 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK opened at $234.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $167.13 and a twelve month high of $245.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.40 and a 200-day moving average of $228.29.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

